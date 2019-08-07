MCQs to be tougher than subjective questions in CBSE 10th, 12th boards 2020

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has introduced some big changes to the exam pattern to be rolled out from 10th 20th Board Exam 2020. has now declared that it will make multiple-choice questions (MCQs) more difficult than in the past few years. According to CBSE's new marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12, 20 marks will be dedicated to objective-type questions.

is conducting annual workshops for teachers regarding the changes in the exam pattern for class 10 and 12 board examinations to be held in 2020. The 20-mark MCQs can either be very easy or vey difficult for the students, according to a teacher who is attending the workshops still underway.





Any line from the NCERT text can be used as an MCQ question, hence, it is important for students to go through NCERT text thoroughly, say board officials. All the subjects, including the practical ones like Mathematics, Accountancy will have MCQs. Students are recommended to follow NCERT books and syllabus properly, specially for the MCQ section. For further details, students can check the official website: nic.in.