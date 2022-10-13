MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final list for 5-year LLB programme released

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check
MHT Common Entrance Test answer key 2022 released; here's how to check
MHT CET to release final merit list 2022 today at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download
Jammu and Kashmir NEET 2022 merit list released; check details here
-
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, released the final merit list for the five-year integrated LLB programmes. Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org using their roll code and roll number.
The MHT CET will release the round one allocation list on October 15. Candidates in the round 1 allocation list can report at the allocated colleges and seek admission by October 18. The round 2 counselling registration will be held from October 20 to 23.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has also issued the final merit list for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling. The shortlisted candidates can be admitted to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .