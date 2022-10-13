MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final list for 5-year LLB programme released

The State Common (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, released the final merit list for the five-year integrated LLB programmes. Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org using their roll code and roll number.

The MHT CET will release the round one allocation list on October 15. Candidates in the round 1 allocation list can report at the allocated colleges and seek admission by October 18. The round 2 counselling registration will be held from October 20 to 23.

Here's how to check 5-year LLB merit list: Step 1: Visit the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org Step 2: Click on LLB final merit list link Step 3: A PDF with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen Step 4: Download the merit list, and take a printout for further reference.

The CET Cell has also issued the final merit list for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling. The shortlisted candidates can be admitted to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes.