MHT Common Entrance Test answer key 2022 released; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
MHT CET admit card 2022 released; check dates, details, steps to download
NEET UG 2022 Answer key expected to be out soon, know how to download
NEET answer key 2022 announced: Check all important details here
TS PGECET answer key 2022 released; here's how you can check and download
REET 2022 answer key to be released soon; check question booklet, details
-
The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) on Thursday released the answer key for the Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB). Students can visit the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org to check the answers.
According to notification, students can submit their objections regarding questions between September 2-4. The link for raising objections will be closed by 5 pm on September 4. The MHT CET 2022 results will be released on September 15.
Along with the answer key, the board will also release the MHT CET question papers and response sheets.Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Exam guidelines, documents, marking scheme and eligibility
The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from August 5 in two slots. The exams for admission to undergraduate programmes began at 9 am-12 noon, while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm. The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from August 5-11, while PCB group exams were held from August 12-20. As students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was conducted on August 29.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor