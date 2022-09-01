MHT Common Entrance Test answer key 2022 released; here's how to check

The and Technical Common (MHT CET) on Thursday released the answer key for the Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB). Students can visit the official websites of the board i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org to check the answers.

According to notification, students can submit their objections regarding questions between September 2-4. The link for raising objections will be closed by 5 pm on September 4. The MHT CET 2022 results will be released on September 15.

Along with the answer key, the board will also release the MHT CET question papers and response sheets.

The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from August 5 in two slots. The exams for admission to undergraduate programmes began at 9 am-12 noon, while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm. The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from August 5-11, while group exams were held from August 12-20. As students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was conducted on August 29.