MICA placements: Mean salary up 35% at Rs 19 lakh, top domestic pay up 16%

Leading strategic marketing and communications institute MICA Ahmedabad has registered a 35 per cent rise in the average package to Rs 19 lakh per annum even as it concludes the final process for the 2022 batch.

Placing the entire 27th batch of its PGDM-Communications programme, MICA Ahmedabad also posted a 16 per cent rise in the highest domestic package at Rs 57.51 lakh per annum.

While the average CTC went up from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, the average CTC of the top 50 per cent of the students was Rs 24.15 lakh.

A total of 77 companies partnered with MICA and recruited 208 students sitting for the campus placement process. Sector-wise, IT/ITeS made the highest number of offers at 94, followed by Analytics and Consulting (39), media and advertising (27), and FMCG (25).

Regular recruiters at MICA Ahmedabad included the likes of Amazon, Amul, Atlassian, Deloitte, Tata Steel, Publicis, Flipkart, Google, Hero Motocorp, Ekanek, HT Media, Clevar Tap, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Bank, Loreal, Royal Enfield, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Viacom 18 and Xiaomi, among others.

The institute also saw a rise in new recruiters including the likes of The Coca Cola Company, Microsoft, Bennett & Coleman Group, Accenture S&C, 4700 BC, Paytm, Schindler, Gartner, Gameberry Labs, Purplle.com, Bombay Shaving Company, FirstCry.com, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., ABP Network, Dalmia Bharat Group, Wipro, Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., and many more.

Commenting on the placements, Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA said that the were a mark of the recovery of the Indian economy after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, students were offered roles across functions like Content Designer, Sales Operations Program Manager, Digital Marketing Strategist, Product Manager, Corporate Communications, Digital Marketing Manager, Account Manager, Analyst - Research and Insights, Business Analyst, and Brand Strategist, among others.