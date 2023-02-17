JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

RSMSSB REET Admit Card 2023 releases today, here's how to download
Business Standard

Missing link in UGC's foreign university plans to set up campuses in India

Budget 2023 has sent out positive signals for bridging the gap between the skill-development system and traditional degree education

Topics
UGC | Universities | higher education

Debarghya Sanyal & Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

UGC
Few experts believe, however, that the skill ecosystem and higher education are two “different animals”

Indian students pursuing higher education degrees are not very excited about foreign universities setting up campuses in India. Last month, the University Grants Commission (UGC) unveiled draft norms for allowing, for the first time, foreign universities to set up campuses in India with autonomy to decide the admission procedure and fee structure. But students and teachers believe that foreign campuses will not be enough to stymie educational emigration.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY