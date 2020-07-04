MP Board 10th result 2020 to be declared shortly; steps to check marks

MP Board result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary (MPBSE) will release MP 10th result 2020 today at 12 pm. Students can check their marks on the official websites of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. MP Board students can also check results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, examresult.net.

Around 1.15 million students had appeared for the exams this year, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 3 till March 27. However, the exams were postponed midway due to rising coronavirus cases across the country. It was later cancelled in May and the Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination or Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal was directed by the government to prepare the merit list on the basis of the examinations that could be conducted.

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Steps to check your score

— Visit official website mpresults.nic.in

— On homepage, find 'MP 10th Result 2020’ tab and click it

— Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

— Click on submit button

— The MP Board 12th result 2020 will be shown on the screen

— Download and keep the printout for future reference

MP board result

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2020 through SMS

— Type the SMS in this style - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is sent, shortly you will receive the 2020 MP 10th Result in your phone’s inbox.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be expected from third party portals like examresults, jagran josh and indiaresults etc.

MP Board 10th result: Pass percentage in 2019

The board had recorded 61.32 passing percentage in the previous year, with girls outperforming the boys.

About MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.