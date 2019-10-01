MP CPCT Admit Card 2019 released: Download hall ticket from cpct.mp.gov.in

MP CPCT 2019: Madhya Pradesh CPCT Hall Ticket 2019 for the October exams has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP_IT). The candidates who have registered for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2019, can visit cpct.mp.gov.in to download the MP CPCT 2019.

Direct link to download MP CPCT 2019 Admit Card

Candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to download the at the earliest as the exams are scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, 2019 i.e. the coming Saturday and Sunday.

Steps to download MP CPCT Hall Ticket 2019

Candidates can go to the result page by clicking on the direct link provided above. They will need to enter their user id and password to download the MP CPCT hall ticket.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download MP CPCT Admit Card 2019:

1. Visit MAP IT’s official website cpct.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, you will find "Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "05th and 06th Oct'19"- Click Here to Download" written under the notice section.

3. Click on "Here" to go to the download page

4. Enter your user id and password

5. Download the admit card once it is displayed on the screen