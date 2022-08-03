MPBSE supplementary results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your score

-
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Supplementary result 2022 on Wednesday. The results were declared for students of Class 10th and Class 12th. Students who appeared for the MP Board Supplementary exam can check and download their score card from the official website- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.nic.in.
MP Board Supplementary exam 2022 were held from June 21 to June 30, 2022. Students who were unable to clear their MPBSE Class 10th and 12th exams were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.
To check the results, candidates who appeared for the MPBSE Supplementary exam 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th, will need their login credentials.
Here's a complete step-by-step guide on how to download the MPBSE Supplementary Result 2022:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 10th, 12th supplementary results link
Step 3: After being redirected, candidates will have to login by entering their exam roll number and enter application number
Step 4: Once the result is displayed online, students can check and download their results
Step 4: Take a printout of your score card for future reference
According to a report published in Jagranjosh.com, as many as 287,642 students failed in class 10th, whereas 87,429 failed in the MP Board class 12th exam 2022.
