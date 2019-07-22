JUST IN
NATA 2019 second attempt response released on nata.in; all you need to know

Candidates can check their responses till July 24, 2019 on NATA's official website www.nata.in

BS Web Team 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Council of Architecture has released the candidates response sheet for the July 2019 session (second attempt) of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 examination on its official website www.nata.in.

The result was released on July 18, 2019. The response sheets have only been released for Part 1 of the examination.

Here's how to check your NATA 2019 response sheet:

- Visit the official website or click here.

- Click on the "View Response for NATA July 2019 exam" and you'll be redirected to new page.

- Enter your registration or hall ticket number and password.

- Your individual response sheet of the will be displayed.

- Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can check their responses till July 24, 2019. In case of objection, the candidate have to select the question and options that need to be reviewed.
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:33 IST

