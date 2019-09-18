NBE declares exam dates for NEET PG 2020 on natboard.edu.in, check details

PG 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the dates for PG 2020, MDS 2020, FMGE December 2019 and PDCET January 2020. According to the official notification, the NBE will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020 on January 5, 2020. Students appearing for NEET PG 2020 can visit the official website of NBE on natboard.edu.in to check the NEET schedule.

The NEET PG 2020 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) format. The NBE will conduct the NEET-MDS, FMGE, PDCET examinations on December 20, 2019. The National Board of Examinations is likely to release the NEET PG application form 2020 in the first week of November. Further details like ‘Information Bulletin’ and schedule of online registration for the above-mentioned examinations will be available on the NBE website in the coming days.

Important dates to remember

NEET-MDS 2020 : December 20, 2019

: December 20, 2019 FMGE December 2019 : December 20, 2019

: December 20, 2019 PDCET January 2020 admission session : December 20, 2019

: December 20, 2019 NEET-PG 2020: January 5, 2020

The responsibility of NBE is to conduct the NEET-PG, declare the result and handover the result to MedicalCounseling Committee, Directorate General of Health Services and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for onward transmission to the state counseling authorities. NBE has no role in counseling and allotment of seats.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in the country.

About NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), and established in 1975 as a society under the Delhi Society Registration Act to standardise post-graduate medical and examination in India.