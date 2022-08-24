NCVT MISITI exam result declared; here's how you can download scorecard

-
The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) declared the result of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2022 on Wednesday. NCVT ITI 2022 result has been declared for the first and second year exams.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website- ncvtmis.gov.in
NCVT ITI 2022 exam was conducted in August 2022 and in order to qualify the examination, students are required to attain a minimum of 40 per cent marks. The exam was held for both technical and non-technical courses, according to the official schedule released by the authorities. Also Read: DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships NCVT prescribes standards and curricula for craftsmen training, and advises the govt on the overall programmes and policy. NCVT MIS ITI certificate 2022 will only be issued to candidates who will score the minimum qualifying marks in the online exam.
