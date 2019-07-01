NEET 2019 counselling round result to be declared today: Know details

2019 result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare counselling 2019 round 1 result today. On getting a seat in the first round, students have to report at their respective colleges to confirm the same. They have to get their documents verified between today and July 6, 2019.

If seats are left vacant, then a second phase of counselling would be conducted from July 6 to July 9. The deadline for locking seats for the same will is July 9. The allottment process for the second phase would be held on July 10 and July 11. Candidates must watch out for further details on the official website mcc.nic.in.

2019 seat-allotment result: Candidates should carry these documents:

1. NEET 2019 Admit Card

2. NEET 2019 Rank letter

3. Date of birth proof

4. Class 10th pass certificate

5. Class 12th pass certificate

6. Class 12th marks sheet

7. Eight passport sized photographs. The photographs should be same as the one used while applying for the examination.

8. Provisional allotment letter

9. Proof of identity

10. Reserved candidates should carry proof of same documents, issued by competent authority

The second round locking will be closed on July 12, 3 pm followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. The result for the second round will be declared on July 15.