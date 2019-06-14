NEET 2019: Last date for medical aspirants to apply for seats in Goa

Today, June 14, is the last date to apply for medical seats in Goa. The directorate of technical had extended the deadline after around 15 students, who had taken the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), approached it asking for an extention.

The earlier deadline was May 24.

The students had approached the directorate saying they were unaware of the fact that they had to apply for the seats before the declaration of results. Last year too, some medical aspirants had approached the high court with the same issue.

"Considering the efforts put in by the students to answer NEET, it would be like jeopardising their careers if the deadline was not extended," an official told the Times of India.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant gave his accent.

According to a report in the daily, 2,500 students have already applied with the DTE. The courses they have applied for include medical, ayurveda, nursing and