NEET 2020, JEE Mains to be held from Sep 1; SC rejects postponement plea

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August
NEET 2020, JEE Mains 2020 latest updates: HRD Panel postpones exams to Sept
NEET PG 2020 counselling schedule released: Here's all you need to know
Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry
NEET 2020 exam to be held on July 26; know details on ntaneet.nic.in
-
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea to postpone the JEE Mains and NEET exams. The plea moved in the apex court had sought that public notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE (Main) April 2020 exam between September 1 and 6 and the NEET on September 13 be quashed and set aside in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
The petitioners' had urged the SC to give directions to the Centre to conduct JEE and NEET exams only after normalcy was restored in the country after the Covid-19 crisis.
Filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of 11 students from 11 states, the plea contended that hundreds of thousands of young students were likely to appear in the JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 exam in the month of September.
"There's a chance of vaccine for coronavirus coming soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it in his Independence Day speech," advocate Srivastava said, adding that they weren't seeking an indefinite postponement of the exam, but a postponement for some time.
"The deadly coronavirus pandemic has already affected over 2 million people in India and the situation does not seem to be improving. Conducting the examination across India at such a perilous time is nothing else but putting lives of hundreds of thousands of young students at utmost risk and danger of disease and death," said the plea.