NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the NEET UG exam today, July 11

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Students getting their documents verified outside an exam centre as they arrive to appear for the NEET exam in Jabalpur. (File Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the NEET UG exam today, July 11, media reports said.

The NTA sources told Careers360 that the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions will be out today, and once released, candidates would be able to download the NEET admit card 2022 on the official website of NTA, at neet.nta.nic.in.

More than 1.8 million candidates have registered for the NEET 2022 this year and are waiting for the admit card for their entrance exams.

The NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam on July 17 this year for admission into various medical courses in several colleges across India. The NEET exam paper will have 200 questions carrying 720 marks, with three sections — physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).

Here's how you can download your NEET 2022 admit card:

  1. Go to the official website of NEET NTA - neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link on the homepage that says 'NEET admit card 2022'
  3. A new page will open, now login using your application number and date of birth
  4. Your NEET UG admit card will now appear on screen
  5. Download your admit card and take a printout of the same for future references.

First Published: Mon, July 11 2022. 14:37 IST

