NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the NEET UG exam today, July 11, media reports said.
The NTA sources told Careers360 that the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions will be out today, and once released, candidates would be able to download the NEET admit card 2022 on the official website of NTA, at neet.nta.nic.in.
More than 1.8 million candidates have registered for the NEET 2022 this year and are waiting for the admit card for their entrance exams.
The NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam on July 17 this year for admission into various medical courses in several colleges across India. The NEET exam paper will have 200 questions carrying 720 marks, with three sections — physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).
Here's how you can download your NEET 2022 admit card:
