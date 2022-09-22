NEET UG 2022: Tamil Nadu counselling registration begins; how to apply

-
ALSO READ
NEET-PG counselling 2022 rescheduled once again; check details
JAC Delhi BTech, BArch counselling 2022 registration begins; check details
NEET PG Counselling choice filling starts today; here's how to apply
Assam NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process begins; check details
CG PET counselling 2022 registration begins: Here's how you can apply
-
Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has started the application process for undergraduate medical admissions through NEET UG 2022. In the first stage, Tamil Nadu NEET counselling is being held for government and management quota seats.
Eligible candidates can apply for Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2022 on tnmedicalselection.net. Those who use under both quotas will have to submit separate forms.
This year, a total of 132,167 Tamil Nadu candidates appeared in NEET; of them, 67,787 have qualified.
As per the government and management quotas schedule, NEET qualified candidates must register between September 22 and October 3 (5 pm).
The government quota includes seats at Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical/dental colleges.
Management quota counselling is for management quota seats, including NRI in self-financing medical/dental colleges.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .