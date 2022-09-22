NEET UG 2022: Tamil Nadu counselling registration begins; how to apply

Directorate of Medical has started the application process for undergraduate medical admissions through UG 2022. In the first stage, counselling is being held for government and management quota seats.

Eligible candidates can apply for counselling 2022 on tnmedicalselection.net. Those who use under both quotas will have to submit separate forms.

This year, a total of 132,167 Tamil Nadu candidates appeared in NEET; of them, 67,787 have qualified.

As per the government and management quotas schedule, NEET qualified candidates must register between September 22 and October 3 (5 pm).

The government quota includes seats at Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical/dental colleges.

Management quota counselling is for management quota seats, including NRI in self-financing medical/dental colleges.