NEET Counselling 2021: Registration from today; know full process, schedule

Counselling 2021: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - (UG), 2021 counselling from today. The counselling dates for the 2021 have been released on the official website mcc.nic.in.



The counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. For state quota seats, NEET counselling 2021 will be held by the respective state authorities separately.



Who is eligible for NEET Counselling 2021



Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for NEET 2021 counselling round.

The following is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of NEET 2021 counselling:

NEET 2021: Round 1



Counselling by MCC of DGHS





Registration, payment and choice of filling: January 19, 2022 to January 28, 2022

Last date of joining: February 4, 2022



State counselling





Registration, payment and choice of filling: January 27, 2022 to January 31, 2022

Last date of joining: February 7, 2022

NEET 2021: Round 2

Counselling by MCC of DGHS





Registration, payment and choice of filling: February 9, 2022 to February 18, 2022

Last date of joining: February 26, 2022



State counselling





Registration, payment and choice of filling: February 15, 2022 to February 18, 2022

Last date of joining: February 24, 2022



Mop-up round

Counselling by MCC of DGHS





Registration, payment and choice of filling: March 2, 2022 to March 11, 2022

Last date of joining: March 19, 2022



State counselling





Registration, payment and choice of filling: March 7, 2022 to March 10, 2022

Last date of joining: March 15, 2022

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except Jammu & Kashmir), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

NEET 2021 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges

SC candidates: 15% seats

ST candidates: 7.5% seats

27% seats are reserved for OBC candidates

10% seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections

NRI quota in PG Medical, dental courses

The Supreme Court held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not “sacrosanct” in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if a medical college or institution or the state regulating authority decides to do away with such quota, then a reasonable notice of such a decision be issued to enable those aspiring for such seats to choose elsewhere.

Special quota for terror attack victims in MBBS, BDS admissions

Spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions. The move will be applicable for the 2021-22 academic year. The reserved seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reportedly written a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs along with the guidelines in this regard.