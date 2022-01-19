NEET Counselling 2021: Registration from today; know full process, schedule

-
ALSO READ
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
-
NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - NEET (UG), 2021 counselling from today. The counselling dates for the NEET 2021 have been released on the official website mcc.nic.in.
The counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022. For state quota seats, NEET counselling 2021 will be held by the respective state authorities separately.
Who is eligible for NEET Counselling 2021
Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for NEET 2021 counselling round.
The following is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of NEET 2021 counselling:
NEET 2021: Round 1
Counselling by MCC of DGHS
Registration, payment and choice of filling: January 19, 2022 to January 28, 2022
Last date of joining: February 4, 2022
State counselling
Registration, payment and choice of filling: January 27, 2022 to January 31, 2022
Last date of joining: February 7, 2022
NEET 2021: Round 2
Counselling by MCC of DGHS
Registration, payment and choice of filling: February 9, 2022 to February 18, 2022
Last date of joining: February 26, 2022
State counselling
Registration, payment and choice of filling: February 15, 2022 to February 18, 2022
Last date of joining: February 24, 2022
Mop-up round
Counselling by MCC of DGHS
Registration, payment and choice of filling: March 2, 2022 to March 11, 2022
Last date of joining: March 19, 2022
State counselling
Registration, payment and choice of filling: March 7, 2022 to March 10, 2022
Last date of joining: March 15, 2022
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except Jammu & Kashmir), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.
NEET 2021 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges
SC candidates: 15% seats
ST candidates: 7.5% seats
27% seats are reserved for OBC candidates
10% seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections
NRI quota in PG Medical, dental courses
The Supreme Court held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not “sacrosanct” in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if a medical college or institution or the state regulating authority decides to do away with such quota, then a reasonable notice of such a decision be issued to enable those aspiring for such seats to choose elsewhere.
Special quota for terror attack victims in MBBS, BDS admissions
Spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions. The move will be applicable for the 2021-22 academic year. The reserved seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reportedly written a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs along with the guidelines in this regard.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor