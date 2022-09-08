NEET UG Result 2022 announced: Check merit, cutoff, score, and percentile

-
-
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG( National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate) 2022 on September 7, Wednesday. The exam was conducted on July 17, 2022, for 1, 872, 341 candidates in 497 different cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
Applicants were desperately waiting for their results for a long time. Since the results are now declared, NTA will soon release a merit list. The merit list will be used as data to invite applications for online counselling. Given below is a summary of things including cutoff, results, merit list, marking scheme and everything.
NEET UG 2022: Summary
|Specifics
|Details
|Exam Name
|National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Conducting Body
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Exam Level
|Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level
|Exam Frequency
|Yearly
|Total Registrations
|18,72,341
|Exam Mode
|Offline or Paper Pencil Based Test (PBT)
|Courses Offered Through NEET UG
|MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BVSC & AH
|Exam Fees
|Rs 1,600 (General)
|Rs 1,500 (OBC)
|Rs 900 (Reserved category candidates)
|Rs 8,500 (Foreign nationals)
|Exam Duration
|200 minutes
|Number of Subjects and Total Marks
|Physics (180 marks)
|Chemistry (180 marks)
|Biology (360 marks)
|Total Marks - 720
|Total Questions
|200 (180 to be attempted)
|Marking Scheme
|+4 for each correct answer
|-1 for each incorrect answer
|Number of Exam Cities
|543 (India)
|14 (Abroad)
|Language/Medium of Paper
|13 Languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu
|Accepting Colleges
|
1,613 colleges
|Total Number of Seats
|
MBBS - 92,627
|
BDS - 27,698
|
BAMS - 52,720
|
BVSc & AH - 630
|NEET Official Website
|"www.neet.nta.nic.in"
NEET UG Result 2022: Merit list 2022
Before checking out the merit list, one should know how the merit list is created. Check down the points given below.
- The students are placed on the merit list, based on their marks in the NEET UG Result 2022.
- Every student who passes the exam will get his or her rank in the NEET UG Merit List 2022.
- Your rank in the NEET Rank List 2022 will help you get admission to MBBS, BDS or Ayush courses.
- The Merit List will be released one or two days after the result is announced.
NEET UG Result 2022: Eligibility of NEET merit list 2022
Getting on the merit list is in itself an achievement. So, here are the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG merit list 2022.
- The candidate must be 17 years old by December 31, 2022. However, there is no upper age limit for NEET 2022 as per an interim order of the Supreme court of India.
- Candidates must have studied Physics, Biology/Biotechnology and Chemistry as their subjects in Class XII
- General candidates will have to get 50 percent marks in class 12 and NEET
- OBC/SC/ST candidates will have to get 40 percent marks in class 12 and NEET
- General candidates in the Physical Handicapped Category need 45 percent marks in the 12th and NEET exam
- Candidates appearing for class 12 may appear for NEET and will be admitted on a provisional basis
- Candidates can appear for NEET as much as they want, there is no limit on the number of attempts
- Candidates of distance learning or private students who have biology as an additional subject are also eligible for the NEET merit list 2022.
NEET UG Result 2022: Cutoff and Percentile
|Category
|Qualifying criteria
|Marks range
|Number of candidates
|UR/EWS
|50th Percentile
|715-117
|881402
|OBC
|40th Percentile
|116-93
|74458
|SC
|40th Percentile
|116-93
|26087
|ST
|40th Percentile
|116-93
|10565
|UR / EWS & PH
|45th Percentile
|116-105
|328
|OBC & PH
|40th Percentile
|104-93
|160
|SC & PH
|40th Percentile
|104-93
|56
|ST & PH
|40th Percentile
|104-93
|13
NEET UG Result 2022: Cutoff pattern of the last three years
|Category
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Unreserved
|715-117
|720-138
|720-147
|701-134
|Unreserved PWD
|116-105
|137-108
|146-129
|133-120
|Reserved
|116-93
|137-122
|128-113
|133-107
|Reserved PWD
|104-93
|121-108
|128-113
|133-107
|Candidate’s Name
|Gender
|Category
|Marks Obt.
|Percentile Score
|AIR
|TANISHKA
|Female
|OBC- NCL
|715
|99.99977
|1
|VATSA ASHISH BATRA
|Male
|General
|715
|99.99977
|2
|HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE
|Male
|General
|715
|99.99977
|3
|RUCHA PAWASHE
|Female
|OBC-NCL
|715
|99.99977
|4
|ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO
|Male
|General
|711
|99.99972
|5
NEET UG Result 2022: Download the NEET Result 2022
Given below is a step-by-step guide to know your NEET Result 2022 and download your NEET scorecard
- Visit the NTA's official website "neet.nta.nic.in"
- Click or tap 'NEET 2022 Result' under the latest announcement.
- Enter your credential including your NEET application number and date of birth in the next window.
- Click and access the NEET UG 2022 result or NEET 2022 result.
- Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, save it and take a printout for future reference.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
