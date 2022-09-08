NEET UG Result 2022 announced: Check merit, cutoff, score, and percentile

JUST IN
CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result out; check here to know more
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG( National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate) 2022 on September 7, Wednesday. The exam was conducted on July 17, 2022, for 1, 872, 341 candidates in 497 different cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Applicants were desperately waiting for their results for a long time. Since the results are now declared, NTA will soon release a merit list. The merit list will be used as data to invite applications for online counselling. Given below is a summary of things including cutoff, results, merit list, marking scheme and everything.

NEET UG 2022: Summary

Specifics Details
Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA)
Exam Level Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level
Exam Frequency Yearly
Total Registrations 18,72,341
Exam Mode Offline or Paper Pencil Based Test (PBT)
Courses Offered Through NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BVSC & AH
Exam Fees Rs 1,600 (General)
Rs 1,500 (OBC)
Rs 900 (Reserved category candidates)
Rs 8,500 (Foreign nationals)
Exam Duration 200 minutes
Number of Subjects and Total Marks Physics (180 marks)
Chemistry (180 marks)
Biology (360 marks)
Total Marks - 720
Total Questions 200 (180 to be attempted)
Marking Scheme +4 for each correct answer
-1 for each incorrect answer
Number of Exam Cities 543 (India)
14 (Abroad)
Language/Medium of Paper 13 Languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu
Accepting Colleges

1,613 colleges
Total Number of Seats

MBBS - 92,627

BDS - 27,698

BAMS - 52,720

BVSc & AH - 630
NEET Official Website "www.neet.nta.nic.in"


NEET UG Result 2022: Merit list 2022

Before checking out the merit list, one should know how the merit list is created. Check down the points given below.

- The students are placed on the merit list, based on their marks in the NEET UG Result 2022.

- Every student who passes the exam will get his or her rank in the NEET UG Merit List 2022.

- Your rank in the NEET Rank List 2022 will help you get admission to MBBS, BDS or Ayush courses.

- The Merit List will be released one or two days after the result is announced.

NEET UG Result 2022: Eligibility of NEET merit list 2022

Getting on the merit list is in itself an achievement. So, here are the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG merit list 2022.

- The candidate must be 17 years old by December 31, 2022. However, there is no upper age limit for NEET 2022 as per an interim order of the Supreme court of India.

- Candidates must have studied Physics, Biology/Biotechnology and Chemistry as their subjects in Class XII

- General candidates will have to get 50 percent marks in class 12 and NEET

- OBC/SC/ST candidates will have to get 40 percent marks in class 12 and NEET

- General candidates in the Physical Handicapped Category need 45 percent marks in the 12th and NEET exam

- Candidates appearing for class 12 may appear for NEET and will be admitted on a provisional basis

- Candidates can appear for NEET as much as they want, there is no limit on the number of attempts

- Candidates of distance learning or private students who have biology as an additional subject are also eligible for the NEET merit list 2022.

NEET UG Result 2022: Cutoff and Percentile

Category Qualifying criteria Marks range Number of candidates
UR/EWS 50th Percentile 715-117 881402
OBC 40th Percentile 116-93 74458
SC 40th Percentile 116-93 26087
ST 40th Percentile 116-93 10565
UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 116-105 328
OBC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 160
SC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 56
ST & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 13


NEET UG Result 2022: Cutoff pattern of the last three years

Category 2022 2021 2020 2019
Unreserved 715-117 720-138 720-147 701-134
Unreserved PWD 116-105 137-108 146-129 133-120
Reserved 116-93 137-122 128-113 133-107
Reserved PWD 104-93 121-108 128-113 133-107



Candidate’s Name Gender Category Marks Obt. Percentile Score AIR
TANISHKA Female OBC- NCL 715 99.99977 1
VATSA ASHISH BATRA Male General 715 99.99977 2
HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE Male General 715 99.99977 3
RUCHA PAWASHE Female OBC-NCL 715 99.99977 4
ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO Male General 711 99.99972 5

NEET UG Result 2022: Download the NEET Result 2022

Given below is a step-by-step guide to know your NEET Result 2022 and download your NEET scorecard

- Visit the NTA's official website "neet.nta.nic.in"

- Click or tap 'NEET 2022 Result' under the latest announcement.

- Enter your credential including your NEET application number and date of birth in the next window.

- Click and access the NEET UG 2022 result or NEET 2022 result.

- Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, save it and take a printout for future reference.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 07:48 IST

