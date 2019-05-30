NID-DAT Mains 2019 results out on May 31; here're the steps to check yours

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on May 31, 2019, when the (NIT) will release the names who have qualified on the official website of the institute.

The results will be released online mode and candidates have to log in using their credentials in the login section of the website.

NID conducts the Design Aptitude Test annually for admission to the two-year programmes at NID campuses in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad. Some of the popular programmes offered by include animation film design, film and video communication, graphic design, textile design, etc.

Candidates can refer below for the important dates regarding the important dates for the NID DAT 2019:

Here are the steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website or click here

Step 2: Enter login credentials- Email ID and date of birth

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and print a copy of the merit list for your future reference

The NID result will constitute details such as candidates name, student category, marks obtained in stage 1, marks obtained in stage 2, rank obtained by the candidate