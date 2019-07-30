NTA releases AIAPGET Result 2019 on nta.ac.in, check steps to know score

AIAPGET Result 2019: The (NTA) on Monday declared the AIAPGET Result 2019 on its official website nta.ac.in. Earlier, on July 20, 2019, it had released the All India Ayush Post Graduate (AIAPGET) answer key 2019.

Candidates who appeared for AIAPGET examination on July 14, 2019, can access the AIAPGET Result 2019 on the official website. They are advised to keep admit cards ready in advance to avoid facing any problems in checking the AIAPGET Result 2019 online.

Direct link to download AIAPGET Result 2019



How to check AIAPGET Result 2019

Visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in

Click on ‘Applications: AIAPGET’ tab on the NTA home page

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘Download Result’

A new page will appear. Enter your roll number, birth date and security pin and then submit

Alternatively, to check your AIAPGET 2019 result by entering your roll number and date of birth here, click on this direct link

AIAPGET 2019 was conducted by NTA on 14th July, 2019 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

About AIAPGET



The (NTA) has been entrusted by All India Institute of Ayurveda, an Autonomous Organization under Ministry of AYUSH, for conducting AIAPGET-2019. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is the Apex Institute for Ayurveda, established in 2010 under Society Registration Act 1860 as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, government of India.