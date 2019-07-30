NTA releases AIAPGET Result 2019 on nta.ac.in, check steps to know score

-
ALSO READ
NEET 2019 result released on ntaneet.nic.in: 9 Delhi students in top 50
NEET 2019 result: NTA to release marks today: How to check scores
ICAR result 2019 released on ntaicar.nic.in: Steps to check score
JEE Main April 2019 result declared at jeemain.nic.in; check scores here
NTA NET result 2019 declared on ntanet.nic.in: Steps to download marks
-
AIAPGET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the AIAPGET Result 2019 on its official website nta.ac.in. Earlier, on July 20, 2019, it had released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) answer key 2019.
Candidates who appeared for AIAPGET examination on July 14, 2019, can access the AIAPGET Result 2019 on the official website. They are advised to keep admit cards ready in advance to avoid facing any problems in checking the AIAPGET Result 2019 online.
Direct link to download AIAPGET Result 2019
How to check AIAPGET Result 2019
Visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in
Click on ‘Applications: AIAPGET’ tab on the NTA home page
You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘Download Result’
A new page will appear. Enter your roll number, birth date and security pin and then submitAlternatively, to check your AIAPGET 2019 result by entering your roll number and date of birth here, click on this direct link.
AIAPGET 2019 was conducted by NTA on 14th July, 2019 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
About AIAPGET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by All India Institute of Ayurveda, an Autonomous Organization under Ministry of AYUSH, for conducting AIAPGET-2019. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is the Apex Institute for Ayurveda, established in 2010 under Society Registration Act 1860 as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, government of India.