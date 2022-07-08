NTA reopens JEE Main session 2 registration; check the dates here

-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 and interested candidates can apply for the same at the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The application window will remain open till July 9. The application fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm. The JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted between July 21 and 30.
“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees,” the official notification reads.
