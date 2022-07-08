NTA reopens JEE Main session 2 registration; check the dates here

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Web Team 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 and interested candidates can apply for the same at the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till July 9. The application fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm. The JEE main session 2 examination will be conducted between July 21 and 30.

Here's how to apply for the JEE Main 2022 session 2:

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: Fill the required details and apply online

Step 5: After the registration, an application number will be generated

Step 6: Fill the application form with the generated application number and password

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Step 8: Save and download the application form for the future reference.


“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the examination fees,” the official notification reads.

First Published: Fri, July 08 2022. 23:57 IST

