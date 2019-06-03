Odisha +2 result 2019 to be declared today: Here's how to download marks

12th result | The (CHSE), is set to declare the 12th result or on 3 June. The or the Odisha HSC results will be released by the Odisha on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Students can alternatively check their result on other websites such as: examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. In 2019, the Odisha had conducted the Class 12 examination from March 7 till March 30.

Odisha 12th Result 2019: Here’s how to check your results

Step 1: Go to the official website of Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to view your Odisha HSE Result 2019. This link for will get activated after the official declaration of result announcement.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window.

Step 4: Login with your required details such as your roll number for Odisha 12th Result 2019

Step 5: After submitting all your details, click on the ‘Find Odisha Result 2019’ button.

Step 6: Your will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your result carefully and download it for future use.

How to check via SMS

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Odisha Board students who had appeared for the Intermediate examination must be ready with their CHSE admit cards or hall tickets so that there is no unnecessary delay caused at the time of result declaration.

About CHSE Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Act 1982 which would help in regulating, controlling and developing higher secondary education in Odisha.

The administrative function of the Council commenced from September 7, 1982.