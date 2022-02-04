Odisha announces reopening of educational institutions from Monday

-
The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7.
"After reviewing the current COVID-19 situation and loss of learning faced by students, the State government has decided to re-open schools and colleges," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary on Thursday.
The physical classes for students of standard 8 to 12 along with colleges, universities and other technical, professional education institutions will open from February 7," said Mahapatra.
"However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," he added
The state government has also allowed the institutions to open their Hostels with COVID protocols issued by the government.
Mohapatra further stated in the ongoing academic session students will have option to choose between physical classes, online classes and hybrid mode of education.
"The Board Examination of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the guidelines of the respective Board and Council," he added.
"Hospitalisation in this third wave due to Omicron variant is less in comparison to the second wave, the daily positivity rate has also come down and the situation is coming under control. We have vaccinated a large number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years," said the Chief Secretary.
"The physical classes will be conducted with strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols, all departments linked with education have been asked to issue detailed SOP for reopening the educational institutions of their departments," he said.
