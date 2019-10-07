Odisha TET Answer Key 2019 out on bseodisha.nic.in: All you need to know

OTET Answer Key 2019 is now available for download on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, The answer keys are for the Paper 1 and 2 of the Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can visit bseodisha.nic.in to download the OTET 2019 answer key.

The Board has also opened the window to challenge the answer key. Candidates who find any discrepancy on the answer key can raise objections on the website until October 10, 2019.

The answer keys can be used by candidates to estimate the marks they are likely to get. The Board is expected to announce the OTET 2019 Result in the coming days.

Direct link to download TET Answer Key 2019

Steps to download:

Step 1: Visit official website - bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest section

Step 3: Click on OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge)

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to login to the page

Step 5: Download the OTET Answer Key 2019 PDF file

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha holds the OTET exam to check eligility of candidates who wish to work as teachers in schools in the state.

According to NDTV, the Board had to re-conducted the exam this year due to paper leak. The decision was taken after images of the question paper went viral on the social media. More than 1 lakh candidates had to suffer due to it.