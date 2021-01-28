Online education firm LawSikho signs pact with MEPSC for law courses

Online education company that creates advanced and practical legal courses, LawSikho on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) to co-brand practical legal online programmes with Skill India and MEPSC.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding in the first phase, LawSikho and MEPSC will launch three one year diploma programmes in Advanced Contact Drafting Negotiation and Dispute Resolution, Mergers and Acquisitions - Institutional Finance and Investment Laws (PE and VC Transactions) and Cyber Law, Fintech Regulation and Technology Contracts, according to a statement.
Each of the courses' duration is 12 months and will require one to commit to 8-10 hours a week.
NMIMS Hyd partners with T-Hub to foster collaborative startup environment
* B-school NMIMS Hyderabad on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with innovation intermediary and business incubator T-Hub for industry outreach and partnership programme.
According to a statement, the collaborative partnership will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and provide students with industry exposure in case studies, capstone projects, research papers, mentorship, and developing a better understanding of startup dynamics.
T-Hub will also provide industry assistance in curriculum building, particularly in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and other allied areas.
