ICSI releases CS Foundation 2020, CSEET 2021 results on icsi.edu

ICSI Results: The (ICSI) on Thursday released the results of CS Foundation Programme Examination 2020 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 on its website - icsi.edu.



The exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020 at 149 centres across India, while the ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on January 9 and 10 this year. The ICSI has extended the facility of downloading e-Result-cum-Marks Statement.

Results of ICSI CS Foundation 2020 and ICSI CSEET 2021 are available in PDF. The CSEET 2021 result has been released along with subject-wise break-up of marks of each candidate. ICSI also released the All India Provisional merit list for Foundation program.

The ICSI CS Foundation 2020 examination was postponed last year in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The ICSI’s June exam was earlier deferred to August and then rescheduled to be held in December 2020.

Steps to download ICSI results 2021

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on 'CS Foundation Result' and 'CSEET January Result 2021' links

Login using your ICSI enrollment credentials

Download the results and take print out for future reference

About ICSI

The (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It was set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute top-quality to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI.