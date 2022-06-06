Only 67% students pass Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh, lowest since 2007

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Storm warning for TN coast: Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM advises students to celebrate exams as festivals
Andhra rules out closure of physical classes in schools due to Covid
-
Only 67.26 per cent (4,14,281) of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the Class 10 public examinations in Andhra Pradesh this year have passed, as results were declared here on Monday.
This is the lowest pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations since 2007, when 73 per cent of students had cleared the exam in the then united Andhra Pradesh.
Class 10 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 this year after a gap of two years. In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared passed as the public examinations could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls (70.70 per cent) outnumbered boys (64.02 per cent) in clearing the exams.
Of the total qualified, 3,17,789 students stood in the first division, securing more than 60 per cent marks each.
Among the districts, Prakasam topped the chart with 78.30 per cent while Anantapuramu came last with just 49.70 per cent. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the results along with Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, said 797 schools in the state registered 100 per cent pass percentage while 71 scored zero.
In AP Residential Schools run by the state government, 91.10 per cent of students have passed while other government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 50.10, the minister said.
Satyanarayana said advanced supplementary examinations would be conducted for the failed students from July 6 to 15.
Meanwhile, official sources said a realistic evaluation has resulted in the low pass percentage.
We ensured there were no malpractices whatsoever in the conduct of the exams and the evaluation was also done on a realistic basis. That has clearly reflected in the overall results," a top official of the School Education Department pointed out.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor