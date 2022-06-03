Delhi Metro services to begin early on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees

-
ALSO READ
Covid: 3 UPSC aspirants move SC, seek extra attempt to appear in main exam
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Civil services (main) examination to be conducted from Friday: UPSC
-
Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than its scheduled time on June 5 to facilitate candidates appearing for civil services examination, officials said on Friday.
"Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.
These sections include, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.
Metro services on rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule, from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor