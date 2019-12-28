Opening a world of opportunities for India's children through ed-tech

India’s education sector is beset with many contradictions. For example, though almost all children are enrolled in school (260 million as per a recent evaluation), many drop out before they reach high school. Again, of the ones that stay in the system, many are below grade level.

It is not unusual to find a Grade 3 or 5 student unable to handle work meant for the first or second grade. The picture worsens when one accounts for gender. India is home to one of the largest populations of out-of-school girls, with more than 4.1 million young girls dropping out of school. While ...