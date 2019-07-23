Osmania University results declared on osmania.ac.in: Download marks here

-
-
Osmania University Result 2019: Osmania University has released the results of the BSc and BA programmes on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the website of the university (osmania.ac.in) to check their result. The examination for BA, BSc and BBA exams was conducted in May 2019.
How to check Osmania University result 2019
Step 1: Log on to Osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link available on the website
Step 3: Select the respective course of the candidate -- BA,BSc and BBA.
Step 4: Click on the link and enter roll number
Step 5: Download the results displayed on the screen
About Osmania University
The Osmania University offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at MPhil and PhD levels.