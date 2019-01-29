- Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE: Modi chats with students to reduce stress
Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE: Modi condoles demise of George Fernandes
Catch LIVE updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students and parents
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding his second "Pariksha Pe Charcha" in which he is interacting with 2,000 students from high schools to colleges, along with their parents and teachers.
The event is being held at Talkatora Stadium and telecast live. While last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event, this year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, would be participating. This year's event would also see a cultural programme of 10 minutes and screening of a short film on initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry since last year's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" to reduce exam-related stress.
Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February. Earlier that month, he had released his book "Exam Warriors" -- a guide to help students battle the exam anxiety.
Catch LIVE updates on Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha".
