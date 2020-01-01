Periyar University UG, PG results 2019 to be out on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University (PU) is going to declare the results for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on Wednesday on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. Students who are awaiting their Periyar University UG result 2019 and Periyar University PG Result 2019 need to keep checking the official portal of the varsity for latest updates.

The exams were held in November last year, for which the results will be announced today. The university has not updated anything yet regarding the Periyar University Result 2019, neither has it declared the result time yet.

After the result declaration, students can request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for at least 10 days. The Periyar University has also started the registration process for the PhD Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the Periyar University had released the PU in April 2018. The result for November 2019 is expected in the first week of January 2020.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG results 2019

Visit the official website of Periyar University on periyaruniversity.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ link under the ‘NEWS’ tab

Enter valid academic credentials like enrolment number, registration number, etc

Download Periyar University UG Results 2019 for future reference

About Periyar University

Periyar University was established by the state government at Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 17, 1997. It is named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E V Ramasamy. The university got 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and was accredited by NAAC with B+ grade in 2007, which was upgraded to 'A' during the reaccreditation in May 2015.