PSEB +2 result 2020 to be declared on pseb.ac.in: Steps to download marks

PSEB 12 result 2020: The Punjab School Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB +2 Result 2020 today. Students can check their Class 12 results on the Punjab board's official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also check their 12th result on examresults.net. The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. Following the trend started by the CBSE, now PSEB has also decided to evaluate students’ performance based on the best three criteria. Among the exams which have been conducted, the average of the highest three marks of a student will be calculated and the score will be given on the basis of the same.

How to check the PSEB 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results for future reference

PSEB +2 result 2020: Passing criteria changed

The Punjab Board has changed the passing marks for the year. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in practical and theory separately to be considered passed, however, as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered as pass.

About Punjab School Board

Punjab School Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

PSEB has already released the PSEB 10th Result 2020