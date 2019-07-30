Rajasthan NEET UG Second Allotment Result 2019 expected to be out today

Rajasthan UG Second Allotment Result 2019: The UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board will announce the Rajasthan UG counselling results for the second round allotment at its official website rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan NEET UG Allotment Result 2019 will be made available on the website in the PDF format. The results were earlier going to be declared on July 28, 2019.

The Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd Round Allotment Result 2019 will be released for medical aspirants who participated in the second counselling round. On the basis of NEET score, the admission to the government, private and deemed universities is offered in Rajasthan.

How to check Rajasthan NEET UG Allotment Result 2019

Visit official website at rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Find and Click on ‘2nd Round Allotment Results 2019’ link once available

Enter required information asked on the page

Verify and Submit the information

Download Rajasthan NEET UG Allotment Result 2019 and take the print out

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second counselling round need to complete the admission process before August 3, 2019, by visiting the Academic Block, SMS Medical College in Jaipur. They also need to carry the original documents as prescribed in the allotment letter, as well as a demand draft for the requisite amount along with two copies of the admission form for the counselling process.