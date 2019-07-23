Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 out on ptet2019.org: Know details

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: The Rajasthan government on Monday released Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 on its official website ptet2019.org. The government Duhgar college in Bikaner will now release the seat allotment list. After the college conducted and announced the RPTET Results 2019, candidates who have applied for admission to PTET, a two-year course, and BA BEd/BSc BEd, which is a four-year integrated course, can check the details here:

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 or RPTET Counselling result: How to download result

1. Visit the official website - ptet2019.org

2. Click on the PTET Counselling Result 2019 link to download it

3. Enter your details regarding the information asked on the page (roll number, counselling serial number and date of birth)

4. The Rajasthan Counselling Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your name on the list and the provisional allotment letter

6. Download the PDF copy of the result

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year BEd course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.