Rajasthan University results 2019 declared on uniraj.ac.in: Get direct link

University has declared the results of various courses offered by it on its official website uniraj.ac.in. The University results were published on August 14, 2019, for some undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes.

Steps to check UniRaj Results 2019

Step 1: Visit official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you've given exam for

Step 5: Enter your Examination Roll Number

Step 7: Verify and Submit the details on the website

Step 8: Check the Result displayed on the screen



Results declared for the following subjects

BBA 2nd Semester exam

BBA 4th Semester exam

Certificate (First year) in French exam

Certificate (first year) in German exam

Diploma (second year) German exam

Diploma (second year) Spanish exam.-2019

LLB. First Year exam.

MSc IT 3rd Semester Exam

PG Diploma of Counseling and Guidance exam

PGDCA 1st Semester exam

PG Diploma (third year) German exam

PG Diploma (third year) in French exam