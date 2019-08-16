Rajasthan University results 2019 declared on uniraj.ac.in: Get direct link

-
Rajasthan University has declared the results of various courses offered by it on its official website uniraj.ac.in. The Rajasthan University results were published on August 14, 2019, for some undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes.
Steps to check UniRaj Results 2019
Step 1: Visit official website uniraj.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the results section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the course you've given exam for
Step 5: Enter your Examination Roll Number
Step 7: Verify and Submit the details on the website
Step 8: Check the Result displayed on the screen
Results declared for the following subjects
BBA 2nd Semester exam
BBA 4th Semester exam
Certificate (First year) in French exam
Certificate (first year) in German exam
Diploma (second year) German exam
Diploma (second year) Spanish exam.-2019
LLB. First Year exam.
MSc IT 3rd Semester Exam
PG Diploma of Counseling and Guidance exam
PGDCA 1st Semester exam
PG Diploma (third year) German exam
PG Diploma (third year) in French exam