RBSE 10th result 2019 to be declared today: Here're steps to download marks

Date: Rajasthan board is likely to declare RBSE 10th result today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary (RBSE or BSER) is expected to declare the result on it official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check their result through alternate sites examresults.net/rajasthan.

This year, a total of 1.12 million students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.

Do note that the result date might wary as there has been no official confirmation on

Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to any of the Rajasthan Board's official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the sidebar, click on the link 'RESULT 2019'

Step 3: A new page will appear, showing links of all recently declared links.

Step 4: Click on appropriate link

Step 5: Submit asked details

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2019

How to check via SMS

Candidates can also get their result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 56263 in the prescribed format - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

RBSE 10th result 2018

The total pass percentage is 79.86 while pass percentage of girls 79.95 and that of boys is 79.79

About Rajasthan Board

The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in the year 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.