RBSE 12th Board exam begins from today: Time table, important instructions

The of Secondary (RBSE) will be conducting the RBSE 12th Board exam from today. For the year 2020, around 1.1 million students have registered for the RBSE class 12 As many as 5,674 centres have been set up across the state for the A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th board exam: Important instructions

Before entering the exam hall, students must note that it is mandatory to carry the RBSE 12th board exam admit card, without which entry may not be granted.

Here are steps to download it

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for download admit card tab and click on it

Step 3: Enter School Login ID and password

Step 4: Admit cards will appear on the screen

RBSE 12th exam timetable 2020 (8:30 am to 11:45 am)

EXAM DATE English Compulsory 5/03/2020 Philosophy 6/03/2020 Hindi Compulsory 7/03/2020 Political Science/ Geology / Agricultural Science 11/03/2020 Environmental Science 12/03/2020 Sociology/ Accountancy/ Physics 13/03/2020 Physical Education 16/03/2020 History/ Agricultural Chemistry/ Chemistry 17/03/2020 Public Administration 18/03/2020 Economics/ Early Hindi- English/ Agricultural Biology/ Biology 19/03/2020 Vocal/ Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music 20/03/2020 Geography / Vocational Studies 21/03/2020 Psychology 23/03/2020 Hindi Literature / Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian / dialect / Typographical script 24/03/2020 Mathematics 26/03/2020 English literature / Typographical script Hindi 27/03/2020 Painting 28/03/2020 Information Technology and Programming 30/03/2020 Home Science 31/03/2020 Sanskrit Literature 1/04/2020 Auto Mobile / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology /retailer / home decor / Electrical & Electronics / micro irrigation system 3/04/2020

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of for school level in the Rajasthan. It is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located in the capital of the state, Jaipur. Every year, approximately, one lakh students appear in the examinations that are held in November.