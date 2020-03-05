RBSE 12th Board exam begins from today: Time table, important instructions

-
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducting the RBSE 12th Board exam from today. For the year 2020, around 1.1 million students have registered for the RBSE class 12 examination. As many as 5,674 centres have been set up across the state for the examination. A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th board exam: Important instructions
Before entering the exam hall, students must note that it is mandatory to carry the RBSE 12th board exam admit card, without which entry may not be granted.
Here are steps to download it
Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for download admit card tab and click on it
Step 3: Enter School Login ID and password
Step 4: Admit cards will appear on the screen
RBSE 12th exam timetable 2020 (8:30 am to 11:45 am)
|EXAM
|DATE
|English Compulsory
|5/03/2020
|Philosophy
|6/03/2020
|Hindi Compulsory
|7/03/2020
|Political Science/ Geology / Agricultural Science
|11/03/2020
|Environmental Science
|12/03/2020
|Sociology/ Accountancy/ Physics
|13/03/2020
|Physical Education
|16/03/2020
|History/ Agricultural Chemistry/ Chemistry
|17/03/2020
|Public Administration
|18/03/2020
|Economics/ Early Hindi- English/ Agricultural Biology/ Biology
|19/03/2020
|Vocal/ Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music
|20/03/2020
|Geography / Vocational Studies
|21/03/2020
|Psychology
|23/03/2020
|Hindi Literature / Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian / dialect / Typographical script
|24/03/2020
|Mathematics
|26/03/2020
|English literature / Typographical script Hindi
|27/03/2020
|Painting
|28/03/2020
|Information Technology and Programming
|30/03/2020
|Home Science
|31/03/2020
|Sanskrit Literature
|1/04/2020
|Auto Mobile / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology /retailer / home decor / Electrical & Electronics / micro irrigation system
|3/04/2020
About the Rajasthan Board
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. It is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located in the capital of the state, Jaipur. Every year, approximately, one lakh students appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that are held in November.