India improves tally in top-100 QS World University Rankings by Subject
RBSE 12th Board exam begins from today: Time table, important instructions

RBSE 12th Board exam 2020: Around 1.1 million students have registered for the RBSE class 12 examination

Before entering the exam hall, students must note that it is mandatory to carry the RBSE 12th board exam admit card. Photo: Shutterstock

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducting the RBSE 12th Board exam from today. For the year 2020, around 1.1 million students have registered for the RBSE class 12 examination. As many as 5,674 centres have been set up across the state for the examination. A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th board exam: Important instructions

Before entering the exam hall, students must note that it is mandatory to carry the RBSE 12th board exam admit card, without which entry may not be granted.

Here are steps to download it

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for download admit card tab and click on it

Step 3: Enter School Login ID and password

Step 4: Admit cards will appear on the screen

RBSE 12th exam timetable 2020 (8:30 am to 11:45 am)

EXAM DATE
English Compulsory 5/03/2020
Philosophy 6/03/2020
Hindi Compulsory 7/03/2020
Political Science/ Geology / Agricultural Science 11/03/2020
Environmental Science 12/03/2020
Sociology/ Accountancy/ Physics 13/03/2020
Physical Education 16/03/2020
History/ Agricultural Chemistry/ Chemistry 17/03/2020
Public Administration 18/03/2020
Economics/ Early Hindi- English/ Agricultural Biology/ Biology 19/03/2020
Vocal/ Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music 20/03/2020
Geography / Vocational Studies 21/03/2020
Psychology 23/03/2020
Hindi Literature / Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian / dialect / Typographical script 24/03/2020
Mathematics 26/03/2020
English literature / Typographical script Hindi 27/03/2020
Painting 28/03/2020
Information Technology and Programming 30/03/2020
Home Science 31/03/2020
Sanskrit Literature 1/04/2020
Auto Mobile / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology /retailer / home decor / Electrical & Electronics / micro irrigation system 3/04/2020

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. It is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located in the capital of the state, Jaipur. Every year, approximately, one lakh students appear in the Rajasthan board examinations that are held in November.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 07:45 IST

