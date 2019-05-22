RBSE 12th result 2019 for Arts stream to be out today: How to check marks

-
RBSE 12th result 2019: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce RBSE 12th result 2019 at 3pm today. The Rajasthan Board had declared the results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 17. Today, BSER will declare result for RBSE 12th Arts result.
The Rajasthan Class 12 result 2019 is available on RBSE's official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. As many as 503,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams, which were held from March 7 to March 14.
257,719 students appeared in the Science stream board exam, out of which 92.88 per cent students successfully cleared it. The pass percentage for boys was 91.59 per cent and for girls, it was 95.86 per cent. 91.46 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Commerce exam.
RBSE result 2019: How to check RBSE 12th result 2019 (Arts stream)
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link: Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result
Step 3: Enter asked credentials.
Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result
RBSE result 2019: How to check RBSE 12th result 2019 (Arts stream) via SMS:
Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.
Subjects with the highest pass percentage in Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam 2019:
Hindi - 98.85 per cent
English - 98.46 per cent
Infor Tech - 91.92 per cent
Economics - 96.65 per cent
Maths - 96.66 per cent
Puneet Maheshwari tops Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in science stream.
RBSE 12th result 2018
Last year, the RBSE 12th results were announced on May 23. While 86.60 per cent Science stream students had cleared the exam, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent. In Arts stream, pass percentage was 88.92 per cent.
The RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on May 23 last year.