RBSE 12th result 2019 for Arts stream to be out today: How to check marks

RBSE 12th result 2019: Board of Secondary (BSER) is set to announce RBSE 12th result 2019 at 3pm today. The Board had declared the results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 17. Today, BSER will declare result for RBSE 12th Arts result.

The Class 12 result 2019 is available on RBSE's official websites - and As many as 503,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams, which were held from March 7 to March 14.

257,719 students appeared in the Science stream board exam, out of which 92.88 per cent students successfully cleared it. The pass percentage for boys was 91.59 per cent and for girls, it was 95.86 per cent. 91.46 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Commerce exam.

RBSE result 2019: How to check RBSE 12th result 2019 (Arts stream)

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - or





ALSO READ: RBSE 12th Result 2019 declared: Know toppers' list, pass percentage

Step 2: Click on the results link: Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result

Step 3: Enter asked credentials.

Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result



RBSE result 2019: How to check RBSE 12th result 2019 (Arts stream) via SMS:



Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.



Subjects with the highest pass percentage in class 12 commerce exam 2019:

Hindi - 98.85 per cent

English - 98.46 per cent

Infor Tech - 91.92 per cent

Economics - 96.65 per cent

Maths - 96.66 per cent

Puneet Maheshwari tops class 12 exam in science stream.

RBSE 12th result 2018

Last year, the were announced on May 23. While 86.60 per cent Science stream students had cleared the exam, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent. In Arts stream, pass percentage was 88.92 per cent.

The RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on May 23 last year.