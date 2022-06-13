RBSE Class 10th result to be declared today at 3 PM; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 to be out today: Here's how to check
CTET result 2022 to be declared on ctet.nic.in today; steps to download
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
-
The wait is finally over for RBSE class 10 students as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results on Monday.
State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla took to Twitter to notify the same and inform students that the class 10 results will be announced at 3 PM.
Students have been waiting for nearly three months for the results and will be able to get the outcome in the form of a digital scorecard.
Once declared officially, students will be able to check their result scorecards online through official portals - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
To download the mark sheet, students are required to visit the official website and enter the RBSE 10th roll number in the result link provided.
According to the marking scheme followed by RBSE, students who have appeared for the exams are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall to be considered as qualified.
RBSE 10 Supplementary exams will be conducted within a month of the declaration of the class 10 results.
According to the data shared, almost 1.3 million students have registered for the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor