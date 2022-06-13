RBSE Class 10th result to be declared today at 3 PM; here's how to check

The wait is finally over for RBSE class 10 students as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary (RBSE) will declare the results on Monday.

State Minister Dr BD Kalla took to Twitter to notify the same and inform students that the will be announced at 3 PM.

Students have been waiting for nearly three months for the results and will be able to get the outcome in the form of a digital scorecard.

Once declared officially, students will be able to check their result scorecards online through official portals - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check the results Step 1: Visit the official portals, i.e, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Step 2: Enter roll number in the result link and submit Step 3: Check the result and download the mark sheet for future purposes.

To download the mark sheet, students are required to visit the official website and enter the RBSE 10th roll number in the result link provided.

According to the marking scheme followed by RBSE, students who have appeared for the exams are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall to be considered as qualified.

RBSE 10 Supplementary exams will be conducted within a month of the declaration of the .

According to the data shared, almost 1.3 million students have registered for the Rajasthan 10th Results 2022.