RRB recruitment test 2019 from tomorrow for 1,937 posts: Details here

RRB recruitment test 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct an online test for recruitment of paramedical, staff nurse and various other posts from July 19 to July 21, 2019. It will be a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in to download the admit card, refer to the mock test, instructions, official notifications, exam schedule, application information, etc.

The CBT examination will be of a 90-minute duration and have a total of 100 questions of one mark each. For every incorrect answer, there will be a one-third negative marking. There are in total 1,937 vacancies for paramedical posts.

Candidates are advised to carry their original ID proof, E-Call letter, passport-size colour photograph, and photo popy of ID proof to the examination centre.

The RRB CBT 2019 will be conducted in several languages, such as English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates can check questions and answers through official RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 after the examination.

About Railway Recruitment Board



The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.