JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University to declare marks today on tezu.ernet.in
Business Standard

RSOS 10th result 2019 to be declared on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in today

Rajasthan State Open School will announce RSOS 10th result 2019 today on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Here's what you must know

BS Web Team 

RSOS 10th result
RSOS 10th result 2019 to be announced today

RSOS 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is set to announce RSOS 10th Result 2019 or matric results today. “The RSOS 10th result will be released at 3 pm. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in,” said an officer from the board.

Rajasthan RSOS result will also be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, education.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

RSOS 10th result: Steps to check marks

— Visit the official website: rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

— Click on the ‘download result' link

— Enter registration number, roll number

— Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The RSOS had earlier declared RSOS 12th result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85%. The Rajasthan State Open School conducts the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year.
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY