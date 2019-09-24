RSOS 10th, 12th datesheet released: check schedule on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS exam schedule 2019 released: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the examination schedule for class 12 (Senior Secondary) and class 10 (Secondary) board The schedule has been published on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in, website. A direct link with the PDF File has been provided on the website. You can also access the RSOS class 10th and 12th time table here

RSOS Class 10 Time Table 2019

RSOS 10th Exam 2019 will commence on November 7, 2019, with the Home Science paper. The final paper for Secondary students of RSOS is an elective paper of Sindhi language. It will be held on November 29, 2019, for those candidates who have opted for this paper as an elective. All the examinations for RSOS 10th Class 2019 will be held in the afternoon session at 1 pm. The subject-wise exam schedule with dates and time slots is provided below





RSOS 12th Time Table 2019

RSOS 12th Exam 2019 would commence on November 7, 2019, with the Physics paper. The final paper on Sanskrit would be held on December 4, 2019. All the for Class 12 students will also be held in the afternoon session at 1 pm. The exam schedule for RSOS with dates and time slots can be seen here.

RSOS practical examination time table:

RSOS has also issued the detailed time table for practical examinations for RSOS Class 10 (Secondary) and RSOS Class 12 (Senior Secondary). The practical examinations will begin on November 7 and end on November 19, 2019.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of for school level in the Rajasthan. It is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located in the capital of the state, Jaipur. Every year, approximately, one lakh students appear in the examinations that are held in November.