SBI Clerk Notification 2022 to be released soon; check details here

The State Bank of India is expected to release the notification for SBI Clerk 2022 opening anytime this month. Millions of aspirants are waiting for the SBI Clerk notification, which is most likely to release this month, and candidates are advised to keep checking the website of the State Bank of India — sbi.co.in.
The dates for applications, exams, and other important updates will be released in the SBI Clerk 2022 notification this month. The SBI conducts the Clerk recruitment exam in two stages, first prelims and mains, which is followed by LPT, Language Proficiency Test.
Syllabus
The syllabus for SBI Clerk 2022 for Prelims exams comprises three subjects
- Reasoning ability
- Quantitative Aptitude
- English
Meanwhile, the syllabus for SBI Clerk 2022 for Mains exams has four subjects
- Reasoning Ability
- Quantitative Aptitude
- English
- General Awareness
Eligibility
The educational eligibility for the SBI Clerk post is graduation as graduates of any discipline for any recognised institute can apply for the exam. Candidates who are in the final year or final semester of their graduation can also apply for the exam.
The minimum age limit for the SBI Clerk post is 21 years, while the maximum is 28 years. The relaxation on upper age would be given as per the government's norms, the details of which will be provided in the SBI Clerk notification.
