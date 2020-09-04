SC dismisses Opposition-ruled states' plea, JEE, NEET to go ahead

-
ALSO READ
JEE, NEET exams: IIT students, alumni help candidates hitch ride to centres
LIVE: SC rejects review pleas by 6 states seeking postponement of JEE, NEET
Decision on NEET, JEE after panel submits report on Friday: HRD minister
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
Revealed: China's solution to fight the first wave of coronavirus pandemic
-
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition filed against its order allowing the centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.
West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan--all opposition-ruled states—had appealed before the court on August 28 seeking a postponement of the examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis.
ALSO READ: LIVE: SC rejects review pleas by 6 states seeking postponement of JEE, NEET
A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in its earlier order dismissing students’ petition to postpone the exams.