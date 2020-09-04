SC dismisses Opposition-ruled states' plea, JEE, NEET to go ahead

The on Friday rejected a review petition filed against its order allowing the centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan--all opposition-ruled states—had appealed before the court on August 28 seeking a postponement of the examinations in view of the crisis.





A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, had said in its earlier order dismissing students’ petition to postpone the exams.