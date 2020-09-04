JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CBSE opposes plea in SC for postponement of 12th class compartment exams
Business Standard

SC dismisses Opposition-ruled states' plea, JEE, NEET to go ahead

A crucial year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on", Supreme Court had said in its earlier order

Topics
NEET exams | JEE Mains | Supreme Court

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT
A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition filed against its order allowing the centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan--all opposition-ruled states—had appealed before the court on August 28 seeking a postponement of the examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: LIVE: SC rejects review pleas by 6 states seeking postponement of JEE, NEET

A crucial year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”, Supreme Court had said in its earlier order dismissing students’ petition to postpone the exams.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY