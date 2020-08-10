Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 on tnresults.nic.in; pass percentage at 100%

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2020: Tamil Nadu has announced the TN 10th Result 2020 or the TN SSLC result 2020 today. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary released the Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2020 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu and dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th result will also available on TN SSLC result app. A total of 970,000 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams, which were held from March 27 to April 13.

The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN class 10 examination 2020 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) from 14 March -29 March, 2020. The SSLC exam — scheduled to be held in March — was postponed and was later cancelled on the Madras High Court order which said the court cannot allow the state government to put lives of students at stake.Following the HC verdict, the state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami said all the Tamil Nadu class 10 students of the 2019-20 academic year will be promoted.

TN SSLC Result 2020: How to Check TN Result 2020

— Visit the official website link tnresults.nic.in

— Search for the link which says TN 10th Result 2020, Tamil Nadu Result 2020, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020

— Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020

— Enter your roll number for TN 10th Result 2020

— Download the TN 10th Result 2020, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 for future use

How will Tamil Nadu 10th result 2020 be assessed

For the assessment of class 10, the state board has devised a new strategy to promote students. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

About Tamil Nadu DGE

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in February 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.