Tamil Nadu MBBS Counselling 2019 from today; here's what you must know

TN Medical selection: Counselling for candidates who have qualified for the will take place from today until July 13. The government received a total of 39,013 applications, of which 31,353 applicants — 11,741 boys and 19,612 girls — were eligible. Last week, the selection committee for medical admissions in released the merit list for admission to and BDS courses.

Reservation/Quota for Tamil Nadu MDDS, BDS seats

There will be a 5% reservation for the differently abled. There are seven seats and one BDS seat for the sports quota, and 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat for children of ex-servicemen.

How many MBBS seats are available in Tamil Nadu?

There are a total of 5,400 MBBS seats and 1,940 BDS seats, including government and self-financing colleges. In the state quota pool, 3,968 MBBS seats will be on offer.

Tamil Nadu MBBS Counselling 2019

31,353 candidates are elible for MBBS counselling 2019. The candidates must remember to carry their call letter with them for counselling. The call letters are available for download on the official website http://tnmedicalselection.net.

TN MBBS, BDS 2019 counselling schedule

July 8, from 9 am:

1. Orthopedically Physically Disables Candidates

2. Children of Ex- Servicemen Candidates

3. Sports Persons (as referred by the Anna University, Chennai-32)

Tamil Nadu MBBS 2019 toppers

In the government quota, Shruthi K of Tiruvallur obtained the first rank with a NEET score of 685. Aswin Raj A K of Anthiyur and Elamathi V of Coimbatore came second and third, respectively.

In the management quota, Sodam Sri Nandan Reddy topped the list with a NEET score of 685, followed by P Mahesh Anand in the second rank and Bahadur Singh in the third rank.

Courses at are all set to begin on August 1, even as the admission process will conclude on August 18.

About Tamil Nadu Selection Committee

The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, is the authority to make admissions for All medical, & paramedical courses in government colleges and government quota seats in self-financing colleges. It functions under the control of the director of medical as a chairperson and the secretary in the cadre of additional director of medical to look after its activities exclusively.