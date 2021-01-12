Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19

has decided to reopen schools for class 10 and 12 students from January 19.

According to a state government release, not more than 25 students will be allowed in each classroom.

The state health department has been instructed to provide vitamin and zinc tablets to all students to boost their immunity.

The release stated that the decision was taken after discussions were held with parents by the respective school managements, district collectors, health experts and others.

The state government also said that after holding decisions with parents, schools have submitted a report and 95 per cent of them have said that parents have given concent to reopen schools.