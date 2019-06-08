JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know
Business Standard

Tripura 10th Result 2019 to be declared shortly on tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE is scheduled to declare the Tripura 10th Result 2019 at tripuraresults.nic.in today. Here are steps to check TBSE Madhyamik result 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tripura Board of Secondary Education
The TBSE 10th exam is conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education every year

TBSE Madhyamik result 2019: Tripura 10th Result 2019 will be announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today at 9:45 am, according to a notification issued by the board. The TBSE will release the TBSE Madhyamik results on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

The TBSE 10th Result 2019 will also be available on other result websites like tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.nic.in, indiaResults.com and examresults.net.

Students who appeared in the class 10 exams must keep their hall ticket handy as they would be able to see the result only after entering information such as registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check TBSE 10th result 2019:

1. Visit tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

2. Click on the link saying '12th result 2019'

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the result once it appears on the screen

TBSE Madhyamik results via SMS

The TBSE Madhyamik results 2019 can also be checked via SMS. Students need to type TBSE10<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242.

The TBSE 10th exam is conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education every year. The board was established by the state of Tripura under the Tripura Act. According to reports, close to 47,596 students had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examination this year.
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY