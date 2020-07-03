TBSE Madhyamik result 2020 to be released on tripuraresults.nic.in shortly

TBSE Madhyamik result 2020: Tripura 10th Result 2020 will be announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary (TBSE) at 9:45 am today, according to a notification issued by the board. The TBSE released the TBSE Madhyamik results on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

The TBSE 10th Result 2020 is also available on other result websites like tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.nic.in, indiaResults.com and examresults.net.

Students who appeared in the class 10 exams must keep their hall ticket handy as they would be able to see the result only after entering information such as registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check TBSE 10th result 2020:

1. Visit tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

2. Click on the link saying '12th result 2020'

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the result once it appears on the screen

TBSE Madhyamik results via SMS

The TBSE Madhyamik results 2020 can also be checked via SMS. Students need to type TBSE10<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242.

The TBSE 10th exam is conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary every year. The board was established by the state of Tripura under the Tripura Act. According to reports, close to 47,596 students had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik examination this year.